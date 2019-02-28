|
|
Barbara Hehman
Ludlow - Barbara Ann Hehman, age 81, of Greensboro, GA formerly of Ludlow, died on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Savannah Court of Lake Oconee in GA. Born July 7, 1937 in Covington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Hehman and Vera Canfield Hehman. Barbara graduated high school from Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills and then worked for Leesman Sales for many years. She moved from Covington, Kentucky to her sister's home at Lake Oconee, GA in 2015 because of health issues. Survivors include her two sisters, Susan Wissman of Greensboro, GA and Sally Ryan of Athens, GA.; nephews, Derek Ryan (Karen) of Sterling, VA, Mark Ryan (Janet Lundy) of Richmond, VA, Nathan Ryan (Rachel Sussman) of Lewisburg, PA; her God-daughter, Shannon Quinn Zimmerman and many friends. Visitation is Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10:00AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM all in St. Ann's Church, 1274 Parkway Ave., West Covington, KY 41011. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Barbara's honor to St. Ann's Church, where she served and sang in the choir for many years. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019