Barbara Hicks
Claryville - Barbara Muncy Hicks, age 82, of Claryville, KY, passed away February 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Ft. Thomas. Barb was born March 10, 1937, in Pineville, KY, the daughter of William L. and Maude (Wilder) Muncy. In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her brother, William Lloyd Muncy Jr.; sisters: Virginia Hendrickson, Bernice Keith, and Mildred Pigg. Barb is survived by her brothers, JC and Robert Muncy; her beloved sons: Steve (Karen) Walters, Gary (Amanda) Walters, Jim (Sharon) Walters, Stacy (Tammy) Enzweiler, and Michael (Sarah) Enzweiler; her cherished grandchildren: Erin Walters; Hailey, Jeremy, and Justin Walters; Austin, Rachel, and Alex Enzweiler; Kamren and Jayden Enzweiler; four great-grandsons; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14th from 4 to 8 pm at Alexandria Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, February 15th at Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St., Alexandria. Interment will be in the Alexandria Cemetery Mausoleum. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020