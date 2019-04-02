|
Barbara Horsley
Harrison - Barbara Horsley was born to Jerald and Carolyn Horsley of Harrison, Ohio. She lived her entire life in the Tri-state area. Barb graduated from William Harrison High School and had an undergraduate and graduate degree from Miami University.
After graduation Barb spent many years as a teacher/educator/mentor touching and influencing the lives of countless youth. Barb helped teach and model youth to have compassion, understanding, respect and to be kind and generous to both themselves and others. Barb modelled the importance of sisterhood and that a female could be smart, funny, opinionated, hard working and beautiful. Most importantly, Barb did all of this with a smile for everyone she met.
In 2019, Barb was nominated to receive the Joslin Haggart Yeiser Unsung Hero Award.
Barb is survived by her companion Rufus; brother Steve Horsley of Harrison, Ohio; sister Karen (Roger) Tormoehlen of Oxford; nephews Cody Tormoehlen of Seattle, Washington and Sean (Morgan) Tormoehlen of West Lafayette Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerald and Carolyn Horsley and older brother Mike Horsley.
In keeping with the wishes of Barb, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Martin Truex Foundation for Ovarian and Childhood Cancer or the non-profit organization at http://www.tinykittens.com/donate.
Jackman Hensley Funeral Home 215 Broadway Street Harrison, Ohio 45030 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019