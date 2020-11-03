Barbara J. Dedman
Cold Spring - Barbara J. Dedman (nee Hurst) passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born in Covington, Kentucky, April 11, 1942 to parents, Alfred and Lucille Hurst. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Eugene Hurst Jr.; brother-in-law, Carl Maybury; niece, Tammy Glover (nee Maybury). Survived by her loving husband of 55 years, R. Wayne Dedman; daughter, Lynn Kinman (Gary); two sons, Paul Dedman (Joyce) and Wayne Tyler Dedman; five grandchildren: Jennifer Bailey (Michael), Sam, Jack, Mona and Ana Kinman; three great grandchildren: Ethan, Elliott and Emma Bailey; two sisters, Patricia Maybury (Carl) and Jerri Shepherd (David). Because of COV-19, a private family funeral service will be held at Alexandria Funeral Home on November 7th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com
.