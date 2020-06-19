Barbara J. Evans Barnes
Crestview Hills - Barbara J. Evans Barnes, 86, of Crestview Hills, KY passed away on Sunday, June, 14, 2020. She was a retired case manager for the State of KY and a member of Runyan Memorial Christian Church, the Salvation Army Women's Guild and a past chairperson for Redwood Cotton Follies. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband: Bill Barnes and parents: Fehrman and Opal Evans. She is survived by her daughters: Kim Murphy, Barbie Barnes and Betsy (Mike) Duncan; sons: Craig (Kelly) Barnes and Kevin (Martha) Barnes; grandchildren: Taylor (Ashley) Barnes-Gilbert, Elizabeth Murphy, Connor (Corinne) Barnes, Kathleen (Mike) Morgan, Sophie Duncan and Amy Duncan; great-grandchildren: Lucy Barnes-Gilbert, Kieran Barnes and Will Morgan and beloved family dog: Little Mouse. Services will be private. Interment will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North with her loving husband. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army of Northern Kentucky, 1806 Scott Blvd, Covington, KY 41014. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.