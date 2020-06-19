Barbara J. Evans Barnes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Evans Barnes

Crestview Hills - Barbara J. Evans Barnes, 86, of Crestview Hills, KY passed away on Sunday, June, 14, 2020. She was a retired case manager for the State of KY and a member of Runyan Memorial Christian Church, the Salvation Army Women's Guild and a past chairperson for Redwood Cotton Follies. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband: Bill Barnes and parents: Fehrman and Opal Evans. She is survived by her daughters: Kim Murphy, Barbie Barnes and Betsy (Mike) Duncan; sons: Craig (Kelly) Barnes and Kevin (Martha) Barnes; grandchildren: Taylor (Ashley) Barnes-Gilbert, Elizabeth Murphy, Connor (Corinne) Barnes, Kathleen (Mike) Morgan, Sophie Duncan and Amy Duncan; great-grandchildren: Lucy Barnes-Gilbert, Kieran Barnes and Will Morgan and beloved family dog: Little Mouse. Services will be private. Interment will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North with her loving husband. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army of Northern Kentucky, 1806 Scott Blvd, Covington, KY 41014. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved