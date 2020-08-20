Barbara J. Kammer



Barbara J. Kammer - Beloved daughter of Joseph and the late Shirley Kammer. Loving mother of Andrea (Chris) Hennel-Hall, Christine Hennel, Victoria (Anthony) Spurling, and Daniel Oaks. Adoring grandmother of Henry and Harper. Barbara is also survived by her brothers, sisters, and several extended family members. Barbara passed away August 11, 2020, at the age of 59, after a battle with cancer. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. A memorial service is being completed at the family's convenience. Cremation services completed with Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home.









