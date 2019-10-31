|
Barbara J. Smith
Barbara J. Smith, age 61, passed away October 28, 2019. Beloved sister of Debby, Michael (June), Scott (Betsy), and Susan Smith. Loving aunt of Joshua, Kevin, Tom, Lane and Vaughn Smith, great aunt of Brady, Maya, Mason and Leo Smith. Special friend to Patrick Kelly. Preceded in death by her parents Joan and Vernon Smith. In lieu of services, Barbara requested that her friends and family enjoy a beverage and think of her fondly.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019