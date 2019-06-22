Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Edgewood - Barbara Jackson, 87, of Edgewood, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home. She was a homemaker and over 50 year member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband Allie Lee Jackson Jr. in 1999; sister Jo Ann and brother Carroll Killen Jr.

Survivors include son Allie Lee (Donna) Jackson III; daughters Robin (Tom) McClure and Kim (Tom) Masters; Sister Judy Scott; 8 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.

Visitation 11 am until 2 pm with funeral immediately following at 2 pm Monday, June 24, 2019 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME - LATONIA. Interment Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts St., Latonia, KY 41015. For private online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 22 to June 23, 2019
