Barbara Jackson
Edgewood - Barbara Jackson, 87, of Edgewood, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home. She was a homemaker and over 50 year member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her husband Allie Lee Jackson Jr. in 1999; sister Jo Ann and brother Carroll Killen Jr.
Survivors include son Allie Lee (Donna) Jackson III; daughters Robin (Tom) McClure and Kim (Tom) Masters; Sister Judy Scott; 8 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
Visitation 11 am until 2 pm with funeral immediately following at 2 pm Monday, June 24, 2019 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME - LATONIA. Interment Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts St., Latonia, KY 41015. For private online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 22 to June 23, 2019