Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Barbara Jacobs Obituary
Barbara Jacobs

Mt. Healthy - Barbara Lucille Jacobs (nee O'Hara) - Beloved wife of 71 Years to the late Ernest H. Jacobs; Loving mother of Karen Parker, Patsy (Duane) Gellner, Peggy (Ron Doll) Reynolds, Dan (Moni) Jacobs and Pam (Mike) Carrier: Devoted grandmother of Michael, Holly, Bryan, Sarah, Rachel, Craig, Eric, Ray, Jeremy, Jessica, Ashley and Amanda; Great-grandmother of Chase, Lily, Sydney, Brooke, Karlee, Rory, Owen, Isla, Everly, Madison, Scarlett, Nolan, Rosalyn, Hazel, Emma, Grace, Isabelle, Jacob and Baby Lucille; Cherished sister of Kathy, the late Lois and the late Thomas; Dear sister-in-law of Linda; Barbara is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends; Barbara passed away December 20, 2019, age 89. Barbara dearly loved her husband and family. She was happiest when surrounded by the love and joy they brought her. Barbara was a loving, peaceful person who had a song for everything. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:00AM until the time of the service at 12:00PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy. Burial will be at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
