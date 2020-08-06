1/1
Barbara James
Barbara James

Cincinnati - James, Barbara (nee Coleman) devoted wife of the late Robert "Bob" James, loving mother of Tracey (Bud) Duwel, Bobby (the late Amber), Scott (Sheila), Jeffrey (Mary), Craig (Renea) James, cherished grandma of Alex (Julie), Tyler (Bri), David, Zachary, Jonah, Gabrielle, Olivia (Johnnie) Anna, Isabella, Austin, Bradley, Charlie, Jack, Ben, Jakob, Evan, Cameron, and great grandma to Cheyanne Duwel. Dear sister of Jim (Susan) Coleman. Passed away July 25, 2020 at the age of 76. No visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr, Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040. www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
July 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Ginny Callahan O’Connor. Seton class of 1961
Ginny O&#8217;Connor
Friend
