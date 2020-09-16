Barbara Jean Burton



Newport - Barbara Jean Burton, age 74, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, in Newport, Kentucky. She was born August 4, 1946, in Dayton, Kentucky.



Visitation is from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home - Covington, 1129 Garrard Street, Covington (41011). The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am. Everyone attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing.



In keeping with the Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions masks are required in order to enter the service and social distancing must be practiced. Please be prepared to comply for the safety of all.









