Barbara Jean Burton
1946 - 2020
Barbara Jean Burton

Newport - Barbara Jean Burton, age 74, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, in Newport, Kentucky. She was born August 4, 1946, in Dayton, Kentucky.

Visitation is from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home - Covington, 1129 Garrard Street, Covington (41011). The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am. Everyone attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In keeping with the Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions masks are required in order to enter the service and social distancing must be practiced. Please be prepared to comply for the safety of all.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
1129 Garrard Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 261-6635
