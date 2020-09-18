1/
Barbara Jean Donohoue
1937 - 2020
Barbara Jean Donohoue

Barbara Jean Donohoue, beloved wife of 30 years to the late Theodore E. Donohoue, Sr. Loving mother of Diana Wolf, Tom (Cathy) Donohoue, Karen (Bob) Lane, Terri (Ross) Silburn, Tim (Vicki) Donohoue, Todd (the late Carolyn) Donohoue, Tina (Dave) Morgeson, Michelle (Greg) Dennis, and the late Theodore E. (JoLynne, living) Donohoue, Jr. Cherished grandmother of 31 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of Bill (Deanne) Smith and the late Bob (Pat) Smith. Treasured aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at age 83. Visitation Wednesday, September 23 from 9am until time of Funeral Service at 11am both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Social distancing and facemasks required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to Immanuel United Methodist Church (1440 Boone Aire Rd, Florence, KY 41042). MRFH.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss Tina, its always hard losing a parent. We know that that's the way life is but we are never ready for that time to come. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Rudy Diskete
Friend
September 18, 2020
We are truly sorry for your loss. Barb was so very sweet & kind to us whenever we were around. I was a little nervous that she was going to bust me going out to my car to fill your cup up with Zumba at your wedding . Sending love & prayers to all
Sharon & Brad Huff
Friend
September 18, 2020
Diana, Karen, Tina and the rest of the Donohoue family,I am truly sorry for your loss. Blessings.
victoria Sanders Crittenden
Friend
September 18, 2020
Our condolences from Florida. As you grieve your earthly loss we pray you find solace in knowing that you did not say goodbye - you said “See you later”. Hugs to the family
Lance and Kelly Silburn
Friend
