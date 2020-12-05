Barbara Jean Muck Jones
Taylor Mill - Barbara Jean Muck Jones, 76, of Taylor Mill, KY, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was a retired Clerk with the Kenton County Courthouse. Jean was also a member of St. Anthony Church and a member of the Covington Moose Lodge #1469 in Taylor Mill, KY. She also participated in the Taylor Mill Seniors and was an avid card player. Jean is survived by her loving husband and life-long friend: Ronald Dale Jones; children: Sheri Jones Storer and Jeffrey Ronald (Paula) Jones; grandchildren: Josh (Gena) Storer, Chris Jones and Alex Jones; great-grandchild: Rowen Grace Storer; brothers: James (Mary Ann) Muck, David (Kathy) Muck, Rick (Shellie) Muck and Ron (Janet) Muck; sisters: Nancy (Late:Steve) Brewer, Judy (Dennis) Kahrs and Linda (Mike) Dietz and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM (noon) at St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Funeral Mass and interment will be private. Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Church. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences can be made on Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
