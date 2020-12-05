1/1
Barbara Jean Muck Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Muck Jones

Taylor Mill - Barbara Jean Muck Jones, 76, of Taylor Mill, KY, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was a retired Clerk with the Kenton County Courthouse. Jean was also a member of St. Anthony Church and a member of the Covington Moose Lodge #1469 in Taylor Mill, KY. She also participated in the Taylor Mill Seniors and was an avid card player. Jean is survived by her loving husband and life-long friend: Ronald Dale Jones; children: Sheri Jones Storer and Jeffrey Ronald (Paula) Jones; grandchildren: Josh (Gena) Storer, Chris Jones and Alex Jones; great-grandchild: Rowen Grace Storer; brothers: James (Mary Ann) Muck, David (Kathy) Muck, Rick (Shellie) Muck and Ron (Janet) Muck; sisters: Nancy (Late:Steve) Brewer, Judy (Dennis) Kahrs and Linda (Mike) Dietz and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM (noon) at St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Funeral Mass and interment will be private. Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Church. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences can be made on Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved