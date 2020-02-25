|
|
Barbara Jo & George Daniel
Crestview Hills - Crestview Hills - Barbara Jo Daniel (73) and George Gilbert Daniel (72), of Ludlow, died Friday, February 21st and Saturday, February 22nd, respectively. Both battled cancer and passed peacefully surrounded by family, while under the exceptional care provided at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Few words can adequately express the love these two shared during their 53 years of marriage, with a bond so strong that there was only one way to start this next journey, together. High School sweethearts turned spouses, George and Jo quickly built a life centered around partnership and dedication, while ensuring there was always enough time to have some fun. The two strongly valued their family and friends and were often referred to as the life of the party, which is how they would want to be remembered. George was a lover of golf and Kentucky basketball, while Jo loved winning big at the casino and enjoying a cold Tab. Together, they ensured everyone knew of the pride they felt for their family. They are preceded in death by their son, Jeff (Karen) Daniel and are survived by three children, Michele (Albert) Paul, Debbie (Justin) Mardis, and Tim (Lisa) Daniel. In addition, they leave behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of which will be taught to know the two wonderful souls that started it all. A visitation will be held for both at Newcomer Funeral Home in Erlanger, Kentucky on Thursday, February 27th from 5 - 6:30pm with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Elizabeth Hospice of Edgewood so they can continue to provide the high-quality end of life care that was delivered to both George and Jo.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020