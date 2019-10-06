Resources
Maineville - Barbara Jo Orth passed away peacefully on September 24th after a long illness due to COPD caused by alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Her loving husband Don Orth and son David Siebert were holding her hand as she passed. She was born on June 4, 1946 to Alvin and Eileen Soat in Cleveland, OH. She is survived by her husband Don Orth, her sister Geraldine Soat Brown in Glenview, IL, her brother John Soat in Medina, OH, sons Michael Siebert and David Siebert, stepsons David Orth, Roger Orth and Reid Orth, and thirteen grandchildren. She attended St. Joseph Academy in Cleveland and became a registered nurse following graduation from the Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Cincinnati. Barbara Jo worked at the Lincoln Heights Community Center and was a home care nurse before moving to Christ Hospital where she worked in pediatric ICU, became Head Nurse, and then Director of the alcohol and substance abuse programs until she retired in 1990. After moving to California in 1990, she was a School Nurse for a couple of years in the Torrance Middle School, Torrance, CA. Barbara Jo liked to travel and was an avid reader - she loved books. A family get-together was held on September 29th to share fond memories. Contributions may be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
