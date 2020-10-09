Barbara Keel



Cincinnati - Keel, Barbara Carol (nee Matteson) passed away peacefully at her home on September 27, 2020 at the age of 85 years.



Predeceased by her loving husband, Kenneth Keel; father, Burtle Matteson; mother, Mary Margaret Matteson (LaVanne); brother, William (Bill) Matteson; niece Kimberly Martin. Lovingly remembered by her brother, Donald (Bob) Matteson; nieces: Melanie Ball, Robin Heis, Karen Colyer (husband William), Theresa (Terri) Boyette (husband Joel), and nephew Phillip Matteson (wife Pamela).



Special thanks to all of her friends, the Maderia-Silverwood Presbyterian congregation, the Maderia First Responders (police, fire, rescue), and her neighbors. Barbara was a people-person and all of you made her life whole.



Visitations will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maderia-Silverwood Presbyterian Church and/or the St. Jude Hospital









