Barbara L. (Latham) McAninch
1938 - 2020
Barbara L. McAninch (nee Latham)

Newtown - Beloved wife of the late Bob J. McAninch. Devoted mother of Robert J. McAninch (Brenda Shook), Sharon (David) Foreman and Darrin McAninch. Cherished grandmother of Brad and Emily Foreman, Jennifer (McAninch) Trowbridge (Chris), Stephen McAninch, Collin and Lauren McAninch. Great-grandmother of Hailey Wilson, Naomi and Olivia Foreman and Jesse Trowbridge. Departed on May 8, 2020 at the age of 82. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Madeira Women's Club or Hospice of Cincinnati. Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Rest Haven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Barb always was friendly and always willing to help others in any way she could. She had a great sense of humor and loved her family and friends. She certainly loved gardening and had a green thumb. Rest in Perfect peace with your Lord, Barb! ❤Vicki from Garden Club!
Vicki Aicholtz
Friend
