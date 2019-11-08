Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lee (Cummins) Oliver

Add a Memory
Barbara Lee (Cummins) Oliver Obituary
Barbara Lee Oliver (nee Cummins)

Fairfield - Barbara Lee Oliver (nee Cummins). Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Oliver Sr. for 73 years. Devoted mother of the late Charles W. (the late Nancy) Oliver Jr., Joe (Linda) Oliver, and Lee (Marcia) Oliver. Loving sister of the late William Talmage Cummins Jr., the late Kenneth Johnson Cummins, the late Donald Quentin Cummins, the late James Thomas Cummins, and Michael Stephen (Carol) Cummins. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews. Barbara passed away on November 7, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Longtime member of Northern Hills Christian Church. She was a Kentucky Colonel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12th from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at Northern Hills Christian Church, 9470 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Memorial donations can be made to her church. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -