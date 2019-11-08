|
Barbara Lee Oliver (nee Cummins)
Fairfield - Barbara Lee Oliver (nee Cummins). Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Oliver Sr. for 73 years. Devoted mother of the late Charles W. (the late Nancy) Oliver Jr., Joe (Linda) Oliver, and Lee (Marcia) Oliver. Loving sister of the late William Talmage Cummins Jr., the late Kenneth Johnson Cummins, the late Donald Quentin Cummins, the late James Thomas Cummins, and Michael Stephen (Carol) Cummins. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews. Barbara passed away on November 7, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Longtime member of Northern Hills Christian Church. She was a Kentucky Colonel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12th from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at Northern Hills Christian Church, 9470 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Memorial donations can be made to her church. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019