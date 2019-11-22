|
|
Barbara Massman
Elsmere - Barbara A. Massman passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 78. Barb was preceded in death by her late husband, George Massman. She is survived by her children, Cindy (Matthew) Bischoff, Jennifer (Philip) Drees, Christine (Patrick) Reap and Jack (Sharon) Massman; grandchildren, Henry Bischoff, Katherine (Jeremy) Hoffman, Elizabeth Bischoff, Michael Bischoff, Theodore, Mitchel and Georgia Drees and Bridget Reap and; brother Thomas (Fran) Hoppenjans. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am Tuesday, November 26th at St. Barbara Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, KY 41018. Private interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, Bluegrass Hospice Care or, the Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019