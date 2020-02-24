|
|
Barbara McCool
Taylor Mill - Barbara K. McCool, 79, of Taylor Mill, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was an Account Manager with USI Insurance Company in Cincinnati. Barb was a member of Central Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, working and serving the church. Her greatest love was her family. Barb is preceded in death by her husband, Ira Ray McCool; son, Johnny Ray McCool; daughter, Gerry Kay McCool; sister, Mary Dabney and brother, Melvin "Butch" Eggleston. Survivors include her loving daughters, Jeannie (Jeff) Cox of Erlanger and Teresa (Tony) Zetko of Covington; sisters, Jackie Goad of Taylor Mill, Clara Dennis of Ludlow, Debbie Hankinson of Enterprise, IN; brother, Gregory Eggleston of East Enterprise, IN; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation is on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 10:00 AM to the hour of service at 12:00 PM all in Central Church of the Nazarene, 2006 Pieck Dr., Fort Wright, KY 41011. Interment in Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020