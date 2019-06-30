Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
Bellevue, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
Bellevue, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Moeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Moeller


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barbara Moeller Obituary
Barbara Moeller

Fort Thomas - Barbara Lee Moeller (nee. Apro), 83, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Tuesday, June 25th at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. She was a retired bookkeeper and a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue. Barbara was also an activities director at Alois Alzheimer's Center in Cincinnati during her retirement years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Moeller; sister, Margaret Mary Johnson and brother, John Apro. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Tom) Duckworth & Julie (Scott Ruble) Duggins and 4 grandchildren, Mitchell (Jamie Crothers) Duggins, Jacob Duggins, Laura (Spencer) Morgan & Evan Duckworth. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 3rd from 10-11 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue, KY with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., also at Divine Mercy. The burial will take place Arlington Memorial Gardens, Cincinnati, OH. Memorials are suggested to the Uplift Organization Inc., 1516 Prospect Ave., Kansas City, MO 64127 or to Divine Mercy Parish 318 Division St., Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now