Barbara Moeller
Fort Thomas - Barbara Lee Moeller (nee. Apro), 83, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Tuesday, June 25th at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. She was a retired bookkeeper and a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue. Barbara was also an activities director at Alois Alzheimer's Center in Cincinnati during her retirement years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Moeller; sister, Margaret Mary Johnson and brother, John Apro. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Tom) Duckworth & Julie (Scott Ruble) Duggins and 4 grandchildren, Mitchell (Jamie Crothers) Duggins, Jacob Duggins, Laura (Spencer) Morgan & Evan Duckworth. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 3rd from 10-11 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue, KY with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., also at Divine Mercy. The burial will take place Arlington Memorial Gardens, Cincinnati, OH. Memorials are suggested to the Uplift Organization Inc., 1516 Prospect Ave., Kansas City, MO 64127 or to Divine Mercy Parish 318 Division St., Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019