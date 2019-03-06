Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Lakeside Chapel, located inside Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Barbara Morris Obituary
Barbara Morris

Cincinnati - Barbara Morris, 80, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. Wife of the late Carl Morris. Beloved mother of Kim (Greg) Rumpke, Kay Rucker, Donna Bowling, Diane Ostenkamp and Ken Ostenkamp. Grandmother of seven. Great grandmother of nine.

A memorial service will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, March 9 at the Lakeside Chapel, located inside Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati 45232. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
