Barbara Noertker
Mason - Barbara Ann Noertker (nee Dalton), 78, of Mason, OH, formerly of California, KY. On August 25, 2019 our beloved mom went home to be with Jesus. Her legacy was her unwavering love for her LORD and Savior along with her children, grandchildren, siblings and dear friends. After she retired from the IRS after 20 plus years, her purpose became loving her family and sharing the love of Christ with those she knew. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, her love for others and her desire to be more like Jesus every day. She wanted her Funeral to be a time of celebration to her LORD and Savior Jesus Christ for his many blessings in her life and because of His death and the cross and resurrection, we will meet again in Heaven, 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14, 13 But I do not want you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope. 14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd K. Noertker. She is survived by three children: Kim (David) Zint, Lori (Joe) Rennekamp and Tony (Beth) Noertker; nine grandchildren: Kelsey (Adam) Woods, Courtney Zint, Christian Zint, Joshua Rennekamp, Jessica Rennekamp, Kaylee Rennekamp, Sadie Noertker, Gabe Noertker and Aiden Noertker; one great granddaughter, Emmy Woods. Visitation Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in the Persimmon Grove Cemetery, Alexandria KY. Memorials are suggested to Crossroads Church Mason, 990 Reading Road, Mason, OH 45040. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019