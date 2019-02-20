Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hoffmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara R. Hoffmann


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara R. Hoffmann Obituary
Barbara R. Hoffmann

Cincinnati - HOFFMANN, Barbara Ruth "Bobbie" (nee Rader), called by God on February 16, 2019, at age 97, and also called by her husband of 69 years Richard L. Hoffmann, loving mother of Barbara E. and Richard E. (Elizabeth) Hoffmann, grandmother of Lydia F. (Brian) Jackson, Kimberly (Doug) Helterbridle and Matthew Lowry, sister of the late Jack Rader and loving aunt of Jock, David, Nancy, Peggy, Bill and Carol. Bobbie reveled in meeting people, often knowing a relative of someone. She loved the experience provided in life with her husband--living in Europe and other cities. She enjoyed talking books, looked forward to the Reds season and Scotch. She will be missed so much. Funeral service private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.