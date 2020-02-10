|
Barbara Ramler
Mason - RAMLER, Barbara L. (nee Hermesch). Beloved wife of the late Giles Ramler. Devoted mother of Linda (Dan) Kindel and Lisa (Tom) Mettey. Loving grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 2. Passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the age of 84. Visitation will be held at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040 on Saturday, February 15th, from 9:30am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be directed to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020