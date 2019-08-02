|
|
Barbara Rielly
Cincinnati - Rielly, Barbara, wife of the late Robert E. Rielly; dear mother of Hallie (Bob) Goldcamp, Susan (Andy) Hinshaw, Sarah (Jim) Kelly, Mark (Susan) Rielly, John Rielly, Babette (Mark) Northrop, and Philip (Beth) Rielly. Also survived by 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Passed away July 31, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial Sat., Aug. 3, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., 45202. Visitation at the same location 9-10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tender Mercies, 29 W. 12th St., 45202 or Bethany House, 1841 Fairmount Avenue, 45214. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019