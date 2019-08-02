Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Barbara Rielly
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
2501 Riverside Dr.
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
2501 Riverside Dr.,
Cincinnati - Rielly, Barbara, wife of the late Robert E. Rielly; dear mother of Hallie (Bob) Goldcamp, Susan (Andy) Hinshaw, Sarah (Jim) Kelly, Mark (Susan) Rielly, John Rielly, Babette (Mark) Northrop, and Philip (Beth) Rielly. Also survived by 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Passed away July 31, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial Sat., Aug. 3, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., 45202. Visitation at the same location 9-10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tender Mercies, 29 W. 12th St., 45202 or Bethany House, 1841 Fairmount Avenue, 45214. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019
