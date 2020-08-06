Barbara S. Phillips
(nee Krueger) Beloved wife of Richard E. Phillips, loving mother of Sally (Mike) Flesner, Elizabeth (Bill ) Ginn, Leslye (the late Dan) Federmann and Nancy Phillips, dear grandmother of Allyson, Collin, Meaghan, Josh, Trevor (Maria), Katherine, Kyle (Danielle), Austin, Lindsey and Andrew, dear sister of Shirley Bonds and the late William Fred Krueger Jr., beloved daughter of the late William and Sara Belle Krueger. Passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Funeral Mass will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Dominic Church at 10AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
or St. Ursula Academy. www.vittstermeranderson.com