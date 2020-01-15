|
|
Barbara S. Varland
Cincinnati - Mrs. Barbara S. Varland, 77, of Cincinnati passed away on December 8, 2019. She is survived by Children, Joel (Debi) Varland and Jen (Tim) Hawley, 7 grandchildren, Carly Varland, Toby Varland, Maddie Hawley, Oliver Varland, Bennett Hawley, Perrin Varland, and Reilly Hawley. Proceeded in death by her husband Dr. Gerald S. Varland, also by her parents, Joseph and Wanda Schmicher, son Jeremy Varland, and brother Michael Schmicher. Family and friends will be received from 5:00 - 7:00 on Friday, January 31st at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, February 1 in the Norman Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery followed by a burial and a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Great Parks Forever 10245 Winton Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45231 or GreatParksForever.org. The full obituary is online at ww.springgrove.org, online condolences may be given there as well.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020