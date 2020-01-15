Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Varland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara S. Varland

Add a Memory
Barbara S. Varland Obituary
Barbara S. Varland

Cincinnati - Mrs. Barbara S. Varland, 77, of Cincinnati passed away on December 8, 2019. She is survived by Children, Joel (Debi) Varland and Jen (Tim) Hawley, 7 grandchildren, Carly Varland, Toby Varland, Maddie Hawley, Oliver Varland, Bennett Hawley, Perrin Varland, and Reilly Hawley. Proceeded in death by her husband Dr. Gerald S. Varland, also by her parents, Joseph and Wanda Schmicher, son Jeremy Varland, and brother Michael Schmicher. Family and friends will be received from 5:00 - 7:00 on Friday, January 31st at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, February 1 in the Norman Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery followed by a burial and a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Great Parks Forever 10245 Winton Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45231 or GreatParksForever.org. The full obituary is online at ww.springgrove.org, online condolences may be given there as well.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -