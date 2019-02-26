|
Barbara Schubeler
West Chester - (nee Doyle). Beloved wife of Kenneth E. Schubeler for 53 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey Michael Schubeler and the late Lori Ann Schubeler. Dear daughter of Doris Doyle and the late Thomas Doyle. Sister of Janis (Roger) Dill, Ralph (Nancy) Doyle, and Tommy (the late Barbara) Doyle. Sister-in-law of Gail (Steve) Wells. Barbara was the prototypical wife from the bible. In reference, "He who finds a wife finds happiness; It is a favor he receives from the Lord… When one finds a worthy wife, her value is beyond pearls. Her husband entrusting his heart to her, has an unfailing prize. She brings him good, and not evil, all the days of her life… Happy the husband of a good wife, twice - lengthened are his days. A worthy wife brings joy to her husband, peaceful and full is his life. A good wife is a generous gift bestowed upon him who fears the Lord. Be he rich or poor, his heart is content, and a smile is ever on his face." From Ken: "Barb I love you so much. You have given me a wonderful life. You made our home and gave so much to our children." Barbara passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday (3/1) at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd., West Chester, OH 45069, from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM. Funeral procession will follow for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon, at St. Susanna, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made to , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati 45203.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019