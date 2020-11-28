1/1
Barbara Serio-Dabe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Serio-Dabe

Latonia - Barbara Christine Serio-Dabe, age 73 of Latonia, passed away unexpectedly November 14, 2020. Barbara worked for the IRS and helped numerous people with their taxes. She loved collecting hummingbirds, dolls, and apples. She enjoyed shopping and the thrill of getting a good deal. She always had a genuine love and generosity for others. Barbara would always help anyone and helped hundreds of women get sober through AA for over 33 years. Barbara will be truly missed by her husband of 21 years, Kyle Dabe, Daughters: Shawna Serio, Anna Dabe, and Kimberly Quintana, grandchildren: Libby, Arianna, Michael, great-granddaughter: Autumn, brothers: Michael Serio and Steve Serio, and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Michael and Frances Serio, son: Michael Huels, and dearest friend: Joe Shutte. Services will be held privately.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenity Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved