Barbara Serio-Dabe



Latonia - Barbara Christine Serio-Dabe, age 73 of Latonia, passed away unexpectedly November 14, 2020. Barbara worked for the IRS and helped numerous people with their taxes. She loved collecting hummingbirds, dolls, and apples. She enjoyed shopping and the thrill of getting a good deal. She always had a genuine love and generosity for others. Barbara would always help anyone and helped hundreds of women get sober through AA for over 33 years. Barbara will be truly missed by her husband of 21 years, Kyle Dabe, Daughters: Shawna Serio, Anna Dabe, and Kimberly Quintana, grandchildren: Libby, Arianna, Michael, great-granddaughter: Autumn, brothers: Michael Serio and Steve Serio, and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Michael and Frances Serio, son: Michael Huels, and dearest friend: Joe Shutte. Services will be held privately.









