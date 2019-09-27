Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Falmouth, KY
1947 - 2019
Barbara Slocum Obituary
Dry Ridge - Barbara Gail Slocum (72) passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was born in Covington, KY on February 6, 1947, daughter of the late James and Adrian Sorrell Slocum.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Beckett

Survivors include children Steve (Lorena) Beckett, Brian (Sandy) Anderson, Todd (Delarose) Anderson, Eric (Tammy) Hardin, Amy (Anthony) Patrick, Grandchildren Jason Thomas, Justin Moore, Steffany Keene, Derrick Anderson, Steven, Erica and Nathaniel Beckett, great grandchildren Eliza Thompson, Zander Keene, Anderson Keene, Cameron Lawson, Kailey Highchew and Cayden Beckett. A Graveside Service will be held at 1pm, Sunday, September 29, 2109 at the Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth, KY under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.Memorial contributions can be made to the at 240 Whittington Parkway Louisville, KY 40222. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 27, 2019
