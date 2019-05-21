Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
Highland Heights - Barbara Ann (Neace) Stahl 67, of Highland Heights, KY passed away early Saturday morning stemming from a brave, 12 year battle with cancer. Barb was born number 3 of seven brothers and sisters from Breathitt County, Kentucky in 1951. She was a 1969 graduate from Campbell County High School and grew up in the Alexandria area. Barb enjoyed working and served 13 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital in the payroll department. Barb was preceded in death by her father, Preston Neace, mother Hazel Neace, and brother Vinson (Deborah) Neace. She is survived by sisters; Wanda (the late Elmer) Ray, Imogene (Mark) Fuehner, Beverly (Larry) Fibbe, Alleen (Bill) Gaither, and brother Rick (Deborah) Neace. She was a supportive wife to Mike Stahl for 46 years and a loving mother to daughter Jill Huston, son Jeffrey (Heather) Stahl and step daughter Gina (Greg) Snyder. She is survived by grandchildren; Marki, Michael, Xander, along with two great grandchildren, Jayce and Eevie, and several nieces and nephews. Barb was a Hospice patient and wanted donations to be sent to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 51 Cavalier Blvd, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042. She was also a supporter of Chicks & Chucks, a local breast cancer foundation, PO Box 76166, Highland Heights, KY 41076. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 21, 2019
