Barbara Steigerwald
Cincinnati - Barbara Steigerwald (nee Ochsenfeld) beloved wife of the late John Steigerwald. Born March 10, 1928 in Romania and immigrated to the United States in 1951 from Austria. Loving mother of John (Chris) Steigerwald and Jack (Margie) Steigerwald. Cherished grandma of Josh (Summer) and Justin (Maria Redwine) Steigerwald and Katie Goellner. Great-grandma of Jacob, Liam, Rowan, Kennedy and Declan. Dear sister of Ploni Koch. Passed away September 29, 2019. Age 91 years. Visitation Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 10 A.M. until time of blessing service at 11:00 A.M. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Donauschwaben Society, 4290 Dryridge Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45252. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019