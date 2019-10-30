|
Barbara Sue Tucker
Dayton - Barbara Sue Tucker (nee. Myers), 75, of Dayton, KY, passed away on Tuesday, October 29th at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center - Edgewood. She was born on April 25,1944 in Covington, KY to Charles Edward Myers and Ivoria Jean (King) Myers. Barbara was known for taking daily walks to check on her neighbors, her green thumb, crocheting and being the proudest grandma ever. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Carolyn Hughes & Sharon Bolser and brothers, Edward Myers & Mike Bolser. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Harry Lee Tucker; sons, Scott Tucker, Ty & Chris Tucker; daughter, Tara (Jeff) Kohls; brother, Danny Bolser; sister, Darlene McClaren; 11 grandchildren: Joey (Taren), Hannah, Jordan, Kyle, Chloe & Michael Tucker, Morgan (Pat) Wear, Jamie, Casey, Jack, Jillian Kohs and 4 great grandchildren: Kwintin, Jaxson, Claire & Michael Tucker. Visitation will be held from 9:30-12 p.m., with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 p.m., Friday, November 1st at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue, with Rev. Harold Pike, officiating. The Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Dayton, 501 Dayton Ave., Dayton, KY 41074 or the Downs Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, 4623 Wesley Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45212. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019