Barbara Vogelpohl
Park Hills - Barbara E. Vogelpohl. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Ronald E. Vogelpohl; children, Rachele (Brian Warken) Vogelpohl, Nathan (Erica Brown) Vogelpohl and Jacob (Katie) Vogelpohl; grandson, Colin Vogelpohl; mother, Mildred Schulte and the late Leroy; siblings, Dennis, David, Doug and Tom Schulte, Kathy Spitzmiller, Debbie Larison, Diane Russ and the late Michael Schulte. Visitation Saturday, December 14th at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011 from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, St. Elizabeth Hospice. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019