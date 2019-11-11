|
Barbara W. Hammond
Cincinnati - Barbara Hammond (nee Wenstrup), 86 of Cincinnati and previously Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on November 9. Babs, as she was commonly known and Bubbles, to her grandchildren, was born in Cincinnati, oldest daughter of Carl and Lucille Wenstrup. Babs attended High School at The School of the Brown County Ursulines and graduated from Our Lady of Cincinnati College (Edgecliff). After graduation she married Tom Kneer and raised four daughters. She worked for several years in Real Estate and was most rewarded by her work at The Program for Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Gilbert Hammond. Together they lived in Punta Gorda, FL for 20 years where they were active members of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Babs was the dear mother of Debbie Kneer (Peter) Guastella, Kathryn Kneer (David) Smith, Teri Kneer (Jay) Brokamp and Christine Kneer (David) Aronoff, M.D. Sister to Daniel (Eileen) Wenstrup and Kay (Fletcher) Zimpfer. Stepmother to Gilbert Palmer (Libbie) Hammond Jr., Bruce (Diane Haslem) Hammond, and Pamela Hammond. She was Bubbles to 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held, Friday, Nov. 15, 6-8 PM at the Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, Linwood and Delta Aves., Mt Lookout. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 10:00 AM at St. Michaels the Archangel Church, 11144 Spinner Ave., Sharonville, 45241. Burial following the Mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to JDRF (www2.jdrf.org), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, Women's Ordination Conference (https://www.womensordination.org/), PO Box 15057, Washington, DC 20003, or Ursuline Academy (https://www.ursulineacademy.org/support/memorial) 5535 Pfeifer Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019