Barney Barhorst
Ft. Mitchell - Barney P. Barhorst, 68, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood, KY. He was the owner of the Ft. Mitchell Sports Bar. He is predeceased by his father Ralph "Barney" Barhorst. Barney is survived by his daughter Brandy (Christopher) Reed, his son Bryan Barhorst, mother Ethel Barhorst, sisters Cathy (Allen) Hopper, Patty (Greg) Sipple, Peggy Orcutt, Mary Hammons, Martha (Troy) Lucey, brothers David Barhorst, Robert "Spot" (Sandra) Barhorst, grandchildren Sierra, Austin and Aubrey Reed. A Gathering of Friends will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 7816 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY. Celebration of Life will be private for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, online donations may be left at www.alliancefuneralhome.net
. See website for full obituary.