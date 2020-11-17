Barry W. Miller
Ludlow - Barry Wayne Miller, 81, lifelong resident of Ludlow passed away Monday at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood. Barry was a retired Mechanic for the Coca Cola Bottling Co., Cincinnati; he served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Air Force; a car enthusiast who also enjoyed NASCAR, Football and the Bengals; Baseball and the Reds and history. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Janet Wilson Miller and brothers, Jeff Miller and Paul Miller. Survivors include his daughters, Melody Baron and Tammy (Doug) Walsh; son, Jim (Sandy) Miller; his longtime companion, Parcella "Cilla" Daulton; brother, Jim (Patty) Miller; sisters, Bonnie Putthoff, Paula Jenkins and Ora Moore; 8 grandchildren, Brittney (Derek) Howard, Carson J. "CJ" Miller, Landon Miller, Marianna Miller, Justin Williamson, Kyle (Meghan) Williamson; Riley Walsh and Connor Walsh and 2 great grandchildren, MaKenli Williamson and Paisley Howard. Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday at Ludlow Baptist Church, 400 Linden Street, Ludlow. Memorial services to immediately follow at 7:00 pm. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, LUDLOW is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to: March of Dimes, 10806 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 10605-5201. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com