Bea Bluestein
Bea Bluestein

Naples, FL - Bea Bluestein, age 84, passed away July 20, 2020 in Naples, FL.

Beloved wife of the late Robert Bluestein, devoted mother of Jeffrey (Jennifer) Bluestein of Naples, FL., dear sister of the late Vivian Weil and brother in law of Irwin Weil of Evanston, IL., loving grandmother of Chelsea and Hayden Bluestein. Graveside services were held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions to the Carl Weihl Endowment Fund c/o Cincinnati Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 643270, Cincinnati, Ohio 45264-3270 or Help a Diabetic Child P.O. Box 110161 Naples Fl 34108 (www.helpadiabeticchild.org) would be appreciated. www.Weilkahnfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
