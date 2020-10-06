Beata Wierzbicki Gray
Beata Wierzbicki Gray died on Oct. 4, 2020 unexpectedly in her home in Cincinnati, OH at the age of 53. Beata was born in Elmira, NY and her teenage years and beyond were lived in Cincinnati, OH. She was a graduate of Archbishop McNicholas High School. Beata was a loving wife, adoring mother, and proud grandmother. She valued family as her greatest treasure. Beata is survived by her husband, Randy Gray, his 2 children, Amber (Jerry) Mastin, Trent (Lindsey) Gray, and 3 beautiful grandchildren, Elliot, Holden, and Lincoln. She is also survived by her parents, Dr. Leopold & Stasia Wierzbicki, siblings, Edmund Wierzbicki and Halina (Scott) Walsh, and niece and Goddaughter, Juliana Walsh. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thursday, Oct 8, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. Please see www.tpwhite.com
