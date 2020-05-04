Beatrice King
Hebron - Beatrice King, 101, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was a homemaker, member of Owenton Baptist Church and enjoyed UK Basketball. She was preceded in death by her parents Riley and Mattie Simpson; her husband James King; her brother Willard Simpson and her sisters Edith Newman, Edna Gausman, Nannie Cook and Frankie McWhorter.
Survived by her daughter Sandra (the late Paul) Mastin; granddaughters Jennifer Allen and Angie Surgener and great grandchildren Nathan Surgener and Owen Goetz.
Private family services with burial in Hopeful Cemetery, Florence.
Memorials to Burlington Baptist Church, 3031 Washington St. Burlington, KY 41005 or to American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family. swindler-currinfh.com
Hebron - Beatrice King, 101, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was a homemaker, member of Owenton Baptist Church and enjoyed UK Basketball. She was preceded in death by her parents Riley and Mattie Simpson; her husband James King; her brother Willard Simpson and her sisters Edith Newman, Edna Gausman, Nannie Cook and Frankie McWhorter.
Survived by her daughter Sandra (the late Paul) Mastin; granddaughters Jennifer Allen and Angie Surgener and great grandchildren Nathan Surgener and Owen Goetz.
Private family services with burial in Hopeful Cemetery, Florence.
Memorials to Burlington Baptist Church, 3031 Washington St. Burlington, KY 41005 or to American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family. swindler-currinfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 4 to May 7, 2020.