Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Moran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Moran Obituary
Beatrice Moran

Cincinnati - Beatrice Moran (nee Finn) beloved wife of the late John Moran. Dear sister of Kate Finn and the late Mary Ungruhn and Patrick Finn. Devoted aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away February 22, age 93. Visitation Thursday February 27th, 2020 at 9 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Mary Church, 2853 Erie Av, Cincinnati OH 45208. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -