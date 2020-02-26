|
|
Beatrice Moran
Cincinnati - Beatrice Moran (nee Finn) beloved wife of the late John Moran. Dear sister of Kate Finn and the late Mary Ungruhn and Patrick Finn. Devoted aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away February 22, age 93. Visitation Thursday February 27th, 2020 at 9 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Mary Church, 2853 Erie Av, Cincinnati OH 45208. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020