Beatrice Powell
Edgewood - Beatrice Powell, 97, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on January 5, 2020. Born on September 29, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Riley and May Stidham. Beatrice did her part for the war effort working as a machine operator in defense plants during WWII. She loved both her flower and vegetable gardens as well as country cooking. In addition to her parents, Beatrice is preceded in death by her 1st husband: Leslie Meyer; 2nd husband: John Powell; brothers: Grant Stidham, Lee Stidham and William Stidham; sister: Gail Carter and grandchildren: Glenn Jr. and Richard. Beatrice is survived by her sons: Thomas Kidd and Glenn (Louise) Kidd; sister: Bonnie Jakama; grandchildren: Natalie, Lara, Thomas Jr. and Alisa and great-grandchildren: Willow, Isabelle, Ben, Madeline and Jack. A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Highland Cemetery, 2167 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020