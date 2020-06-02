Beatrix (Baum) Margolis
W. Bloomfield - Margolis, Beatrix (Baum) age 98, beloved wife of the late Meyer, loving mother of Diana (Ed) Ruthman, Thomas Margolis, Kim (Cheryl) Margolis and the late Randall Margolis, cherished grandmother of Mark (Merav) Ruthman, Martin, Lars (Lauren) , Allison and Meagan Margolis, adoring GG Bea of Haley and Liam Ruthman and Leo Margolis, sister of the late Harold (Surita) Baum. Bea loved life. She lived for shopping, bridge and mah-jongg games, travel, her life in Florida, family and friends. She will be remembered for what she was to each of us. Private services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, 8499 Ridge Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45236.

