|
|
Becky Ann Bolte
Florence - Becky Bolte, 57 years of age, entered into rest on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born in Covington, Kentucky to her late parents, Victor "Vic" Bolte and Dorothy Pauly Bolte. She is also preceded in death by her brother Paul Bolte. Left to mourn Becky's passing are her sisters, Mary Hart (Dan), Kathy Gebelt (Tom), Sheila Jacobs (Don); her brother, Rev. Rick Bolte; 6 nieces and a nephew and 21 great nieces and nephews. Becky will be remembered as a woman who was a child at heart. She had a very special bond with her nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Timothy Church, 10272 U.S. Hwy 42, Union, Kentucky 41091, on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is serving the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Mary Rose Mission, 272 Main Street, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019