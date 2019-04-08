|
Becky Lewis
Mount Carmel - Becky (nee: Dennis) Lewis, 63, of Mount Carmel, Illinois, formerly of Independence, KY, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her residence surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on September 19, 1955 in Kentucky, the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth (Lipscomb) Dennis. Becky married Mark Lewis and he preceded her in death on August 29, 1989. Becky was proud of her children and grandchildren and always supported them in their endeavors. She had a great zest for life and truly enjoyed her family and friends. Becky will be remembered for her infectious laughter. She had a caring spirit and truly loved all people. Becky had a special gift to help others believe in themselves and was always encouraging others. She was proud to be an independent at home caregiver for the terminally ill and elderly; and was passionate about serving others. She will be missed by her family and all who knew her.Becky will be remembered by her son, John Lewis and wife Jamie of Bellevue, KY; daughters, Sarah Ellis and husband Norman and Lisa Lewis both of Mount Carmel; grandchildren, Mark Ellis, Karli Ellis, Annica Ellis, Charlie Lewis, Wesley Lewis, Cassey Hauber, Mike Hauber, Jolissa Davis and Elijah Lewis; brother, Ronald Dennis and wife Cecila of Independence, KY; and sister, Brenda Watson of Dry Ridge, KY. Becky was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark Lewis; and sister, Shirley Cox. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life from 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 North Ft. Thomas Ave, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Online Condolences may
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019