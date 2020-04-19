|
Beech Cole
Cold Spring - Beech Cole, 84, of Cold Spring, KY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 16, 2020. Beech was the son of Chester and Paulie (Herald) Cole. He was a deacon at New Friendship Old Regular Baptist Church in Newport, KY. He had worked for TANK Transit Authority. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Helen Herald, Bill Woodrow, Sally Turner, Matilda Cole, Geneva Johnson, Tom Woodrow and Alex Woodrow. Along with his son in law, Gary Gross. He is survived by his wife, Mahala Cole. Children; Barb (Don) Turner, Kenneth (Lizzie) Cole and Brenda (Tim Herald) Gross. Sister; Jali Stamper. Along with 3 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be private for the family. Burial will take place in Alexandria Cemetery on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020