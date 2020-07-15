1/1
Beechman Howard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beechman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beechman Howard

Erlanger - Beechman Howard, 91 of Erlanger, KY passed away surrounded by his family on July 12, 2020. He retired as Maintenance Supervisor with Jim Beam Distillery. He proudly served our country while in the U.S. Army during WWII and was part of the Berlin Airlift in Germany. Beechman is survived by his Loving Wife of 69 years, Louise Deaton Howard; Sons, Michael Howard & Edward Howard (Jennifer); Grandchildren, Cory, Blake & Drew; Sister, Betty Rose; Brothers, Ronald, Dewey, (Robert, Verlin, Oakley Gene, respectfully and heavenly remembered). With regards to the current Coronavirus situation, a visitation will take place for the immediate family only on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 12 noon until the Service at 1 pm. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to livestream the service at 1 pm and to leave an online condolence. An Honor Guard Service and Burial will follow the funeral service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Service
01:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved