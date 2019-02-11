Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Belinda Rose (Sherroan) Tharpe

Obituary

Belinda Rose (Sherroan) Tharpe Obituary
Belinda Rose Tharpe (nee Sherroan)

Erlanger - Belinda Rose Tharpe (nee Sherroan) age 67 of Erlanger and formerly of Louisville, passed away at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Edgewood, KY on February 9, 2019. Belinda is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Wayne Tharp; loving daughters Katina "Tina" (Jeff) Walters and Heather (Jamie) Ramsey. She will also be greatly missed, and was truly loved by her grandchildren, Blaine and Jada Walters, Piper and Landon Ramsey. Belinda is the beloved daughter of JoAnn Sherroan and the late Everett Sherroan. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Belinda's passion in life was spending time with her family, vacationing at the beach with them and enjoying her grandchildren in all of their activities. She was also an avid, lifetime Louisville Cardinal fan. Visitation will be Wednesday February 13 from 4 PM until time of services at 7 PM at Stith Funeral Home 7500 U.S. 42 Florence, KY Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 11, 2019
