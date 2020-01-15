Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
6388 Cincinnati Dayton Rd
Liberty Township, OH
Mason - Beloved wife of the late Francis "Bud" Barnthouse for 67 years. Loving mother of Brenda (Chuck) Morgan and Pat (Steve) Myers. Dear grandmother of Brittany (John) Alf, Ashley (Matt) Lutz, and Tyler Myers. Dear sister of Elaine (Gerald) Rost and the late Shirley Rodenberger. Belva passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her daughters and special caregivers. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 5 PM until 7 PM. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church, 6388 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45044. Memorial donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church and , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
